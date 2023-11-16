Will Smith has been able to "find the funny" in his former assistant claiming he had sex with one of his ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ co-stars.

The 55-year-old actor's estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith admitted her husband - who is considering legal action over the allegation - admitted it's "unfortunate" but something you need to have a sense of humour to deal with.

Appearing on 'The Breakfast Club' podcast, she said: "You have to because it’s absolutely ridiculous. You’ve just got to laugh about it. And it’s unfortunate.”

The 55-year-old star - who announced last month she and the actor had been secretly separated for seven years - also revealed his reaction to the reports.

She added: "He was like, ‘Do you believe this s***?' ”

Earlier this week, Brother Bilaal – who described himself as the actor’s ex-PA - claimed he walked in on Will romping with 58-year-old actor Duane Martin, who appeared in two episodes of the 1990s sitcom that made Will globally famous.

Will’s spokesperson has since told TMZ: "This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false."

Duane, who was married to actress Tisha Campbell, 55, from 1996 to 2020, has not spoken out since the release of Brother’s interview.

Brother said in a chat with social media personality Tasha K: “I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will.

“There was a couch and Will was bent over on the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him – it was murder in there.”

He also made comments about Will’s manhood, comparing it to his “pinky toe”.