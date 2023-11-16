Lizzo has "trust issues with the world".

The 35-year-old pop star has taken to social media to reveal what she's been up to over recent months, admitting that she's been working on her music and her body.

Alongside a mirror selfie, Lizzo - who has more than 12 million Instagram followers - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Hi. I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo (sic)"

Earlier this year, Lizzo admitted that she's been forced to take her exercise regime more seriously since she became a pop star.

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker explained that her on-stage performances demand a certain level of physical fitness.

Lizzo - whose real name is Melissa Jefferson - said on TikTok: "I have a very high-performance job.

"For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap, and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing."

Lizzo loves performing for her fans, but she's also aware that she needs to maintain a good level of fitness in order to do her job.

The singer explained: "It's fun. I love my job. It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage.

"As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously."