Kelly Ripa started attending therapy sessions after she turned 40.

The 53-year-old TV star has revealed that she turned to a therapist after she previously shied away from the idea.

Kelly - who has been married to actor Mark Consuelos since 1996 - said on the 'Let’s Talk Off Camera' podcast: "I went into therapy when I turned 40.

"I bumped into a girlfriend of mine at a Bar Mitzvah and she said, ‘How are you?’ and I started sobbing, and I wasn’t entirely sure why.

"She said, 'I’m going to write down the name of my therapist.'"

Kelly has actually developed a better understanding of herself through her therapy sessions.

She said: "I really got to know myself. I really got to understand why I had such trouble embracing success of any kind."

Meanwhile, Kelly previously claimed that Mark was "insanely jealous" during the early years of their romance.

The talk-show host admitted that she initially struggled to cope with Mark's jealously.

Kelly said on the 'Let's Talk Off Camera' podcast: "My biggest complaint about you over the course of our marriage, and this is not recent because it definitely changed ... but you used to be insanely jealous and that was a hard pill to swallow ... It's very hard being married to somebody who is jealous."

Kelly recalled one particular incident that took place shortly after they tied the knot.

During a conversation with Mark, she shared: "It was our first week of marriage, because we didn't take our honeymoon until later. You were working and I went to visit you in Boston.

"We went to this Italian restaurant and the waiter was like a very cute old man, he's definitely in his 70s, if not 80s. He leaned down and he said, 'And for the principessa?'

"I thought it was so cute that this little old man called me a princess, and I looked at him and I gave him my order in a very smiley way. And he walked away and you picked a horrible fight."