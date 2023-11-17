Cassie has accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs of rape and abuse.

The 37-year-old singer - who dated the rapper for more than a decade and was previously signed to his Bad Boy record label - has claimed that she was subjected to "a cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking" in a lawsuit made against her ex-partner.

In a statement given to the New York Times newspaper, Cassie said: "After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships."

The singer - whose real name is Casandra Ventura - alleges that when she was 19, Combs began a pattern of control and abuse.

Cassie alleges that Combs used to beat her and forced her to have sex with male prostitutes, which he then filmed.

The music star also claimed that in 2018, Combs forced his way into her home and then raped her.

Combs, 54, has denied all of the allegations, with a lawyer for the rapper describing the claims as "offensive and outrageous".

Ben Brafman also accused the singer - who split from Combs in 2018 - of making "baseless and outrageous lies" against his client.

He said in a statement: "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.

"For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.

"Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday."