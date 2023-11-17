Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son is officially called Rocky Thirteen Barker.

The couple welcomed their first child together into the world earlier this month, and now the tot's birth certificate has been revealed by The Blast, which showed the little boy was born at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center at exactly midnight on 1 November, a few days after it was first reported the Poosh founder had given birth.

Although Rocky is the couple's first child together, Kourtney is already mother to Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and eight-year-old Reign from her relationship with Scott Disick, while Travis has Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Confirmation of the baby's name will come as no surprise to fans because photos of the couple's baby shower revealed one guest had mentioned him by name in a message.

A note to the infant read: "May Baby Rocky have … life filled with love."

The Blink-182 drummer had previously revealed it's his dream to call his son Rocky Thirteen after Rocky George from hardcore metal band Suicidal Tendencies and boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) from the 'Rocky' and 'Creed' movies.

Speaking to Toby Morse on the 'One Life One Chance' podcast, he slipped up: "There was a benefit in Hawaii that we were gonna do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due."

The host then said: "Rocky Thirteen Barker," to which Travis repeated: "Rocky Thirteen Barker!"

The sticksman - who also recently revealed that their baby was due around October 31 - then joked: "He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina like doing front kicks and push-ups."

Kourtney, 44, announced that she was expecting in June by holding up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant" at one of her husband's concerts in LA.

After seeing his wife's message, Travis, 48, jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss.

They later shared some video footage of the moment in a joint Instagram post.