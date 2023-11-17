Spotify is to use Google's AI system to tailor recommendations to users.

The streaming giant is used by more than 200 million subscribers worldwide and now they will be using the search engine giant's artificial intelligence system to offer appropriate podcasts to users based on their search history and previous listening habits.

Gustav Söderström, Spotify's chief product and technology officer, said: "The evolution of our technology has been matched by Google Cloud's commitment to building the best possible platform for our products to run on and driving further innovation with the emerging capabilities of generative AI."

The news comes just months after it was revealed that Spotify would employ an AI translation service for its podcasts.

Dax Shepard, Monica Padman, Lex Fridman, Bill Simmons, and Steven Bartlett's podcasts have been chosen for the trial.

Using their voices, the podcasts will be read out in Spanish, French, and German.

Ziad Sultan, who works within personalisation at Spotify, said: “We’re excited to pilot Voice Translation for podcasts, a groundbreaking feature powered by AI that translates podcasts into additional languages — all in the podcaster’s voice.

“By matching the creator’s voice, Voice Translation gives listeners the power to discover and be inspired by new podcasters more authentically than ever.

“We believe that a thoughtful approach to AI can help build deeper connections between listeners and creators, a key component of Spotify’s mission to unlock the potential of human creativity.”