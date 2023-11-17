'Baldur's Gate 3' is getting a Deluxe Edition early next year.

The hugely popular RPG is getting a boxset boasting three CDs with the original soundtrack, a double-sided map, two patches with Flaming Fist and Mark of the Absolute designs, a mind flayer poster, as well as a bumper pack of stickers.

There are three discs for Xbox Series X/S, two discs for PS5, and a single DVD on PC.

That's not all, there is also the Divinity Item Pack, Bard Song Pack, an Adventurer's Pouch, and exclusive Dice Skin.

It's priced at €79.99/$79.99.

The news comes after it was revealed that the Xbox Series S port for the title is edging closer, with the date being unveiled at The Game Awards on December 8.

Larian Studios "ran into some technical difficulties" trying to port the game to Microsoft's console, however, there has been a promising update.

Larian's Swen Vincke shared on X - formerly Twitter: "Got a nice present from our engineers. Ensuring memory is well under control and having buffer for peaks was the main thing holding us back. I think this will benefit all platforms too.

"Still some work left but very close now."

Larian said earlier this year: “We’ve run into some technical issues in developing the Xbox port that have stopped us feeling 100 per cent confident in announcing it until we’re certain we’ve found the right solutions – specifically, we’ve been unable to get split screen co-op to work to the same standard on both Xbox Series X/S, which is a requirement for us to ship."