Jason Momoa has admitted he was “really scared” riding a vintage motorcycle on the streets of New York City.

Despite his hardman persona the hulking 44-year-old said he was left so petrified when he rode the motorcycle on Monday (13.11.23) he thought it felt like a real-life version of ‘Grand Theft Auto’.

He confessed on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’: “I was scared, I was really scared.

“I got out there, I was like, ‘Oh this is amazing.’ It was like a video game. I don’t even play video games but if I were to imagine what a video game was like, it would be driving a motorcycle in New York City.

“The people are scarier, they don’t give a c*** they just walk across the street.

“The cars at least respect the people. But it was amazing. Perfect blue-bird day, just a little bit of a chill and I’m with my friends and I’m riding in New York.”

Jason was spotted at the intersection of Bowery and East 3rd Street outside of The Bowery Hotel as he was seen firing up his bike.

He was in the city as he’s set to host NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ show for a second time, after making his debut on the comedy show in December 2018.

He also appeared in a couple of cameos on the series – once in October 2019 and again in October 2020.

In a promotion released on Wednesday (15.11.23) for his upcoming hosting stint on 18 November the actor ditched his pants, with the skit coming five years after the actor walked around the show’s set in only a towel.

Jason said after he stripped for the clip – which saw him hurl off his hat and leather jacket before the camera pulled back and revealed his blurred bottom half: “I’m so happy to be back!”

Cast member Ego Nwodim, 35, approached him and said: “We love you, but you just can’t be wearing your underwear. This is a workplace.”

Jason is seen apologising and saying he forgets his pants when excited.