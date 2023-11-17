Independent film Susie Q trends on Amazon Prime

'Susie Q' has become one of the top 5,000 streaming movies in the UK on Amazon Prime.

The independent comedy/crime movie follows two brothers who fight over a girl they plan to rob, and after becoming available with a subscription to Amazon Prime it is trending at the top, sandwiched between big-budget hits such as 'Natural Born Killers' and 'Flashdance'.

'Susie Q' was released during the NYC Indie Film Festival, but was re-edited by filmmaker Vilan Trub during the COVID-19 pandemic and re-released to greater success and currently holds a 7.0 rating on IMDb.

The production was inspired by the French New Wave and films from the '90s indie movement such as 'Clerks'.

Director Trub said: "I grew up during September 11 and saw a drastic change in society following that day. It was my generation's Kennedy moment and I always remembered how American Graffiti captured the feeling of community problems superseding world events in importance before the Kennedy assassination. That's what I wanted this movie to be, a time capsule with the summer of 2001."

Trub also directed 'The Dirty Kind' from executive producer Michael Madsen.

Go to Amazon.co.uk/ to watch 'Susie Q' and visit TrubFilmCo.com for more information.

