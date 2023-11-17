Emma Chamberlain feels 'really good' after break-up

Published
2023/11/17 20:00 (GMT)

Emma Chamberlain is enjoying the single life.

The 22-year-old star recently split from musician Role Model - whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury - after three years of dating, but Emma feels excited about the next chapter in her life.

She told E! News: "I'm good, I feel really good.

"You know what? Everything falls into place as it should. I mean, I guess not everything, but a lot of things do, especially in this context. It always does.

"Ultimately, when there's times where you're alone, it's time to invest into yourself. And that's really exciting, and I think it's a great opportunity to check back in with you. So, that's how I'm kind of using this time."

Emma and Role Model always made a concerted effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

The influencer previously explained that she wanted to keep their relationship "sacred".

Speaking to GQ magazine, Emma said: "There’s parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred.

"But I don’t think we need to be secret anymore. It’s just like, I’m over that s***."

Emma and Role Model only went public with their romance earlier this year.

The YouTuber admitted that trying to keep their relationship a secret removed some of the "fun" element.

Speaking about their approach, Emma explained: "That used to be my mindset: 'I’m protecting this at all costs and not letting anybody see it.' But, actually, that’s not fun.

"It’s not f****** fun. And what’s life about? Having f****** fun, okay? S*** should just be f****** fun! Why stop yourself from doing that?"

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.