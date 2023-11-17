Emma Chamberlain is enjoying the single life.

The 22-year-old star recently split from musician Role Model - whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury - after three years of dating, but Emma feels excited about the next chapter in her life.

She told E! News: "I'm good, I feel really good.

"You know what? Everything falls into place as it should. I mean, I guess not everything, but a lot of things do, especially in this context. It always does.

"Ultimately, when there's times where you're alone, it's time to invest into yourself. And that's really exciting, and I think it's a great opportunity to check back in with you. So, that's how I'm kind of using this time."

Emma and Role Model always made a concerted effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

The influencer previously explained that she wanted to keep their relationship "sacred".

Speaking to GQ magazine, Emma said: "There’s parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred.

"But I don’t think we need to be secret anymore. It’s just like, I’m over that s***."

Emma and Role Model only went public with their romance earlier this year.

The YouTuber admitted that trying to keep their relationship a secret removed some of the "fun" element.

Speaking about their approach, Emma explained: "That used to be my mindset: 'I’m protecting this at all costs and not letting anybody see it.' But, actually, that’s not fun.

"It’s not f****** fun. And what’s life about? Having f****** fun, okay? S*** should just be f****** fun! Why stop yourself from doing that?"