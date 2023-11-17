Carter Reum is the 'most romantic man in the world'

Published
2023/11/17 20:00 (GMT)

Paris Hilton has hailed Carter Reum as the "most romantic man in the world".

The 42-year-old star recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Carter, and she's now revealed that her husband showered her with gifts to mark the occasion.

Paris - who married Carter in Los Angeles on November 11, 2021 - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He is just the most romantic man in the world, so he planned this whole day with all these gorgeous roses everywhere and all this Chanel - got me all my new favourite purses and jewellery and a beautiful diamond necklace."

The 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker added that she feels "lucky" to have Carter in her life.

She said: "He's just the best - I feel so lucky."

Paris recently took to social media to celebrate her wedding anniversary.

The blonde beauty gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their celebrations, posting a photo of a huge bouquet of flowers that she sent to her husband.

Alongside the image, Paris wrote on her Instagram Story: "Special anniversary surprise to my love."

The roses featured different shades of pink and were arranged in a heart shape.

Paris said: "Happy anniversary baby, I love you. So beautiful."

Paris also posted another heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram.

Alongside some throwback snaps from their wedding day, Paris wrote: "Before 2021, 11:11 was just my favorite time of day [star emojis] Now it's the anniversary of one of the best days of my life [heart emojis] Happy 2 year anniversary my love! [heart emojis] Thank you for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day. [queen emoji] So happy and grateful for this beautiful life we are building together Love you so much Dada (sic)"

