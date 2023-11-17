Sofia Vergara is "taking things slow" with Dr. Justin Saliman.

The 51-year-old actress recently started dating Justin and "things are going great" between the pair.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They like each other a lot, but Sofia is also taking things slow.

"Sofia and Justin have a lot of fun together and Sofia always keeps everyone around her laughing and in positive spirits. Justin likes that she takes pride in keeping her personal life private, that she’s up front and honest, and that she can be her genuine self with him."

Sofia's friends "just want her to be happy" following her high-profile split from Joe Manganiello.

The insider shared: "They have been a good support system and are always uplifting her and reminding her of her own inner strength."

Sofia is keen to learn "from the past" as she enters a new chapter in her life.

The source said: "Sofia is striving to be the best person she can be and focused on learning from the past in order to create a better and more fruitful future."

Sofia and Joe announced their divorce earlier this year.

The celebrity couple released a joint statement, explaining that they still "love and care for one another very much".

They said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

A source subsequently revealed that Sofia and Joe had been "growing apart for some time".

The insider told PEOPLE in July: "They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives."