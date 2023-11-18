Shane MacGowan is feeling "much better" following his recent health scare.

The 65-year-old star has been in intensive care for months after being diagnosed with viral encephalitis - a deadly infection that can cause brain damage and life-threatening complications - last year, but his wife Victoria has provided a positive update about his health.

Victoria - who married the Pogues frontman in 2018 - said on X: "Shane is feeling much better today! I am so grateful to everyone who is willing him to get home for the Christmas! ⁦ @ShaneMacGowan ⁩ ⁦ @poguesofficial ⁩ ⁦ @EtainsDream (sic)"

Earlier this week, Victoria took to social media to share a photo of her husband.

Shane was also visited in hospital by his former bandmates Spider Stacy and Terry Woods.

Victoria subsequently said on social media: "I just wanted to say a massive thanks to everyone who has been messaging me and ⁦@ShaneMacGowan⁩ and thank you ⁦@spiderstacy⁩ and Terry Woods for coming to visit him.

"Love and prayers for everyone who is struggling right now. Hang in there. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Victoria recently confessed that she's been battling "terrifying fears of loss".

Alongside a picture of the married couple sharing a kiss, she wrote on Instagram: "Love is the most beautiful and powerful thing that we can experience as humans but love can also feel painful especially if you are afraid of losing a person or anything else that you love...

"Sometimes when you love very deeply you will find yourself facing terrifying fears of loss that can feel so big and devastating that you don’t know how you can survive them and you can’t imagine life without this person that you love. (sic)"