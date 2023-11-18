Taylor Swift is feeling "overwhelmed by grief" after a fan died at her concert.

The 33-year-old pop megastar had been gearing up to take to the stage in Rio de Janeiro as part of her 'Eras' tour on Friday (17.11.23) but was left heartbroken when she heard that 23-year-od woman - who has since been named as Ana Clara Benevides - had initially passed out in the 42-degree heat before suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest, according to local media.

In a handwritten note posted to Instagram, Taylor said: "﻿I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even

tell you how devastated I am. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was incredibly beautiful and far too young. I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. "

The 'Anti-Hero' songstress concluded her note by claiming that she felt the loss "deeply" and admitted that writing about the death of a fan at one of her shows had never crossed her mind when she jetted off to the Southern American country.

She added: "I want to say now feel this loss deeply and broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought thing would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

According to The Sun newspaper, Benevides had been at the railing near the stage and was one of 1,000 unofficially recorded fainting spells at the concert.

At one point, Taylor stopped the show to make sure that fans were given bottles of water amid the intense heat.

She said: "There's people that need water right here, maybe 30, 35, 40 feet back. So whoever is in charge of giving them that, just make sure that happens. Can I get a signal that you know where they are?"