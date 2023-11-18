Meghan, Duchess of Sussex thinks it’s “wild” her former show ‘Suits’ is breaking streaming records.

The ex-actress, 41, starred in the USA Network series as paralegal Rachel Zane before she settled down with her husband Prince Harry, 39, and has opened up about her joy it is still massively popular four years after it ended.

She told Variety on the red carpet of its Power of Women event in Los Angeles about the statistic: “Isn’t that wild?”

Even though the mum-of-two – who has son Archie, four, and two-year-old daughter Lilibet with Harry –admitted to having “no idea” why the legal drama has had a resurgence, she remembered filming the show with joy.

She said; “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit.

“But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

‘Suits’ set a streaming chart record last month for the most weeks at No 1, beating ‘Ozark’ in the league table of most popular streamed shows.

It has also racked up more than 45 billion minutes of streaming time on Netflix and Peacock.

Meghan was on the show between 2011 and 2018 and was written out before she married Harry.

Harry did not join his wife for her red carpet appearance this week at he Variety event, at which she wore a $1,400 cream dress by Proenza Schouler.

While at the do, Meghan also spoke about what she thinks the future might bring for her and Harry’s production company, Archewell Productions.

She said: “(I want to make) things that make people feel – I was going say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community.

“But we have so many exciting things on the slate.”

Meghan signed with Hollywood agency WME in April, but not for acting jobs.

She and Harry are also still committed to their lucrative deal with Netflix, where they already released the record-breaking series ‘Harry and Meghan’ and ‘Heart of Invictus’ charting Harry’s Invictus Games for injured and wounded soldiers.

In June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Archewell Audio business and Spotify went their separate ways after the couple produced just one season of Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast as part of a $20 million deal.