Matthew Perry has been remembered as “so easy to love” by ‘Friends’ star Jessica Hecht.

The actor died aged 54 on 28 October in an apparent drowning incident in the hot tub at his Los Angeles, and 58-year-old Jessica – who played Susan Bunch, the wife of Ross Geller’s lesbian ex Carol Willick on ‘Friends’ – opened up about her tragic co-star at Manhattan Theatre Club’s 2023 Fall Gala.

She told Page Six: “He was so silly when he was young, and he was so easy to love.”

Jessica said her favourite episode of NBC’s ‘Friends’ was ‘The One with the Breast Milk’ in series two that saw Matthew’s wisecracking character Chandler Bing and Ross, played by David Schwimmer, 57, left disgusted by Carol breastfeeding.

She said: “(Matthew’s) was the silliest attempt to taste the breast milk. I just remember how kind he was and how he tried to make everyone else at ease.”

Tony nominee Jessica added Matthew “was kinder to other people” than himself, saying “many people are who suffer from addiction and all of that” are “just desperate for other people to be relieved from the pain that they feel”.

Matthew died after years battling drink and drug addictions that almost killed him, which at one point saw him downing 55 Vicodin and a quart of vodka every day.

His main ‘Friends’ co-stars said in a joint statement they were left “utterly devastated” by his shock death.

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David said: “We were more than just cast-mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Matthew graphically detailed the impact of his addictions in his 2022 memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’.

He said he “nearly died” a few years ago when his colon burst from opioid overuse, leaving him wearing a colostomy bag for nine months.

Matthew was laid to rest on 3 November at a private funeral attended by the ‘Friends’ cast and he has been buried in a private, star-studded section of Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.