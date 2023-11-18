50 Cent is said to have dodged criminal charges after hurling a microphone that struck a female fan in the face.

The ‘In Da Club’ rapper, 48, born Curtis James Jackson III, is said to have chucked the mic in frustration in August during his show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles after he was handed several broken ones.

TMZ has now reported “no criminal charges have been filed against the 48-year-old rapper, and won’t be filed as long as he keeps his nose clean”.

It added: “We’re told the case will remain open for one year from the date of the incident and it could be re-evaluated for possible criminal charges should there be any further incidents between 50 and Bryhana.”

Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain was said to have been hit in the face by 50’s mic, but the rapper has claimed he didn’t “intentionally strike” the concertgoer.

Bryhana filed a police report after the ordeal, and ‘Candy Shop’ rapper 50 was named a criminal battery suspect.

The case was then presented as a felony to the Los Angeles County District Attorney, but was said by TMZ to have soon been passed on to the LA City Attorney’s office.

No criminal charges have been filed against 50 since then.

Footage captured by fans showed the performer launching his mic into the packed crowd, which hit Bryhana in the head.

She was left with a gruesome wound, which required stitches and for her head to be wrapped in gauze.

Grisly photos also shared by TMZ at the time showed her hands and shirt covered in blood from the open gash on her face.

50’s attorney Scott Leemon said: “Let’s be very clear, as I told Los Angeles Police Department this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone.

“Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”