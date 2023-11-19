Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney has stressed the settlement of the rapper’s ex-girlfriend’s rape and abuse lawsuit is in “no way” an admission of his client’s “wrongdoing”.

Attorney Benjamin Brafman, 75, spoke out hours after it emerged his rapper client, 54, had “amicably” settled 37-year-old singer Cassie’s case against him after she submitted a filing at a New York court accusing him of rape, physical and psychological abuse and engaging in sex trafficking by making her have sex with male prostitutes while he watched during their decade-long relationship – all of which Diddy vehemently denied.

Mr Brafman said on Saturday (18.11.23): “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing.

“Mr Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms Ventura the best.”

Brafman’s latest statement comes hours after news broke that the Bad Boy Records founder had settled the rape and abuse lawsuit his ex Cassie filed against him on Thursday.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” the singer, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement Friday following the settlement.

“I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, accused Diddy in her bombshell filing of subjecting her to a “cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking” during the course of their on-off relationship from 2007 until 2018,

But on Friday the pair announced they had reached a “mutual satisfaction” in the case and it will not be going further.

Diddy said: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Cassie claimed in a statement that by doing things this way, she has attained “some level of control” over the proceedings as she thanked her family, fans, and legal team for their support throughout the case.

