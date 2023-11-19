Dominic West has quipped that he'll miss the cake from 'The Crown' the most.

The 54-year-old actor plays Prince Charles in the Netflix drama and he's revealed they were served real tea, cakes and biscuits in the scenes where they have tea.

He told Woman's Own magazine: "I loved the scenes where we had tea because there would be proper cake, buns and biscuits.

"The fruitcake did it for me. That's what I'll miss the most!"

Whilst Dominic loved the sweet treats, his co-star Mohammed Kamel, who plays Ali Al-Fayed, has claimed the food on set wasn't up to scratch.

He told The Mirror: "One of the running jokes would be ‘What are we having for lunch?’ and people complaining.

“It wasn’t the type of food, it was the quality of it. It would be served in these not very appetising cardboard boxes.”

Meanwhile, Dominic previously responded to claims he was "too handsome" to play Charles.

Some viewers have complained the telly star doesn't look much like the royal and is actually too good-looking to pass as a younger version of Charles.

However, Dominic isn't letting the criticism get him down. He was asked about the comments during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' last year and replied: "Well thank you very much. I've had worse criticisms."

Jimmy went on to ask the actor if he felt at all nervous playing the man who is now the King, saying: "Does that make you at all nervous seeing as he could have you beheaded if he wants to, he's the king?"

Dominic replied: "Right, yeah, well, no he can't. I mean, they've sort of tried. They're having a go. This was his sort of nadir of his whole life."

The actor went on to insist he felt a huge responsibility playing the royal during such a difficult time of his life as he struggled with the breakdown of his marriage to the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

He added: "You see pictures of him then and video and stuff and he's very, very sad and that's quite a responsibility taking that on."

During the show, Dominic also recreated the scene from 'The Crown' in which Charles is seen breakdancing at a charity event in 1985 and admitted it was actually harder to dance badly than well.

He said: "Charles is quite proud of his dancing, he does a lot of Scottish dancing. The difficulty is there's no rhythm, there's no, it's completely arhythmic, so you can't sort of, the trouble I found is the music is playing you get too much into the rhythm which is a fatal mistake ...

"It's much harder to dance out of time ... he does it brilliantly."