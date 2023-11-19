Catherine, Princess of Wales, will "say a big thank you" to early years workers with her Christmas carol concert this year.

The 41-year-old royal will return to Westminster Abbey for the third year for the festive event, which is sponsored by The Royal Foundation, and this year she is keen to celebrate the "golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings" and to express gratitude to those in the UK who support infants, young children and families.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “We are really looking forward to returning to Westminster Abbey again this year, this time to say a big thank you to the incredible individuals who support families up and down the country every single day.

“Midwives, health visitors, baby bank volunteers, and all others in the early years workforce play a vital role in shaping the society of tomorrow.

“It’s set to be a wonderful way to end the year for the Princess, who launched her ‘Shaping Us’ campaign in January.”

The service will combine "traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none" and as well as the Westminster Abbey choir performing some of the nation's favourite carols, there will also be musical performances from the likes of Adam Lambert, James Bay, Beverley Knight, Freya Ridings and Jacob Collier.

The concert will take place on 8 December but will broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve (24.12.23).

Last year's service was held three months after Queen Elizabeth's death and was dedicated to “all those who are sadly no longer with us”.

Guests, which included Catherine and husband Prince William's eldest children Prince George, 10, and eight-year-old Princess Charlotte, held candles as they sang the carols.

The royal couple's youngest son, Prince Louis, five, didn't join his family at the event and it is currently unknown as to whether any of Catherine's children will be there this year.