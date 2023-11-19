Taylor Swift was caught on camera gasping for air on stage in Brazil amid searing temperatures being blamed for the heart attack death of one of her young fans.

The ‘Bad Blood’ singer, 33, said she was left “overwhelmed” with grief over the shock passing of Ana Clara Benevides, 23 – who is said to have fainted ahead of her death on Friday (17.11.23) while she was in the front row of the Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro in temperatures of 60C to see Taylor perform.

Fan footage of Taylor from the concert has now shown the singer struggling to breathe after performing her hit ‘Bejeweled’.

The clip sparked a flood of messages from worried fans, saying the singer was obviously in distress, with others warning her crowds to stay safe of attending her gigs in soaring temperatures.

It was posted after Taylor axed her second ‘Eras Tour’ concert in Brazil in the wake of Ana’s death.

Taylor said in her announcement on Saturday (18.11.23) about cancelling her second scheduled gig at the stadium that night: “I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio.

“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew always has to come first.”

It’s unclear when the concert will take place as no more information was given.

Hours earlier, Taylor used another Instagram Story to tell fans she was “overwhelmed” by grief over Ana’s death.

Taylor said about the tragedy in a letter posted to her Instagram Stories: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.”

Taylor added she has “very little information” about the fan’s death “other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young”.

She said: “I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.

“I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Ana detailed the moments leading up to her death on social media, and showed how she waited hours to get into Estádio Nilton Santos.

One video showed the temperature was 35C – about 95F – outside the stadium.

Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said the young woman fainted while she was in the front row.