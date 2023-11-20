Kesha changed the lyric to 'TikTok' following Cassie's allegations against Diddy.

On the 2009 track, the singer sings: “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy.”

However, after the lawsuit hit headlines, Kesha dropped Diddy's name during her performance at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California, on Friday (17.11.23).

Instead, as recorded in fan footage posted to social media, she sang: “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me.”

Cassie, 37, submitted a filing at a New York court accusing him of rape, physical and psychological abuse and engaging in sex trafficking by making her have sex with male prostitutes while he watched during their decade-long relationship – all of which Diddy vehemently denied.

The 54-year-old rapper has since “amicably” settled the lawsuit filed against him by his ex on Thursday (16.11.23).

She said the following day: “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.

“I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, accused Diddy in her bombshell filing of subjecting her to a “cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking” during the course of their on-off relationship from 2007 until 2018.

But a day later, the pair announced they had reached a “mutual satisfaction” in the case and it will not be going further.

Diddy said: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Cassie claimed in a statement that by doing things this way, she has attained “some level of control” over the proceedings as she thanked her family, fans, and legal team for their support throughout the case.

