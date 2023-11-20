Gordon Ramsay feels "blessed" to be a father again.

The outspoken chef and his wife Tana recently welcomed their sixth child, son Jesse, into the world and the 57-year-old star - who is also dad to Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 22, and four-year-old Oscar - couldn't be happier.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the new arrival: "Extraordinary. Really Extraordinary, just blessed."

But the 'Next Level Chef' star joked about being the oldest parent at school when the time comes for Jesse to start classes, so he's planning to go in disguise.

He quipped: "I'm also sure I'll be the oldest dad at the drop-off at school, so I'll keep my cap and glasses on."

Gordon made the surprise announcement earlier this month that Tana - who he married in 1996 - had given birth to their son.

In a post on 11 November, three days after he turned 57, the chef wrote on Instagram: "What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done (sic)"

The 'Hell's Kitchen' star shared the news alongside a series of images depicting himself, the newborn and his wife in the hospital and was soon inundated with congratulatory messages from fellow faces in the comments section of the post.

'Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman wrote: "Congrats mate!" whilst Paris Fury - who is married to boxing champion Tyson Fury and has seven children with him - sent her best wishes.

She wrote: "Congratulations to you all. Was thinking it the other day it can’t be long. Best blessings xxxx"(sic)

Earlier this year, Gordon fuelled speculation that he was set to become a father again after joking that he did indeed have five children "the last time [he] looked" but believed his wife may be pregnant again after struggling to fit into her jeans.

During an appearance on Heart Radio when asked if he had five children, Gordon replied: "Last time I looked there was five, yes. I think there’s one more on the way. Tana’s jeans aren’t fitting her."