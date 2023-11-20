Elon Musk has branded claims he is anti-Semitic "bogus".

The billionaire tech mogul, 52, has insisted he only wishes "the best" for all of "humanity" and would never say anything untoward about Jewish people.

He wrote on his micro-blogging app X - formerly Twitter - on Sunday (19.11.23): "This past week, there were hundreds of bogus media stories claiming that I am antisemitic.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all."

It comes after Elon was branded "the world's biggest bigot" after he replied to a post on X that said Jews have a “dialectical hatred” of white people.

The post read: "Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.

"I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest s*** now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don't exactly like them too much.

You want truth said to your face, there it is. (sic)"

Elon replied: "You have said the actual truth."