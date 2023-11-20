Heather El Moussa is “very proud” of Bre Tiesi on ‘Selling Sunset’.

The 36-year-old reality star is "not worried" about her 32-year-old co-star being part of Netflix reality show - which follows the glamorous agents working at the exclusive Los Angeles real estate brokerage The Oppenheim Group - because she is a "strong woman" who can hold her own against her work rivals and isn't fazed by the spotlight.

She added to People magazine: "I'm not worried about her. She does incredible on the show. I'm very proud of her."

The ‘Flipping El Moussa’ star - who has 10-month son Tristan with her husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa, with who she also has step-children Taylor, 13, and eight-year-old Brayden- dubbed working in reality television “hard” as it opens your life up to be judged by strangers.

Heather continued: "TV is hard and when you're living your life on TV, you're being criticised by a bunch of fans, and there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes that doesn't make the show.

"There are a lot of different stories, it's our real life, and because the audience is seeing a small portion of that, it can be very hard and very challenging and very stressful."

The blonde beauty - who only appeared in a few episodes of 'Selling Sunset' due to her pregnancy - detailed how she was caught up with the drama from before the show began but found watching all the fall-outs between the ladies “shocking”.

Heather said: "Well, because I'm friends with all the girls off the show, I know a lot that's going on as it's happening. So did not surprise me because I already was in the know of everything. But obviously, I'm not there, so watching how things play out, it was very shocking.

"I kind of watched around here and there and watched certain scenes that Brie was in because she and I are close, and I wanted to see how she did."