Jamelia "never" embraced her natural hair at the start of her career.

The 'Superstar' hitmaker did not show off her natural locks when she emerged into the spotlight in the early 2000s as it was not the done thing for a pop star at the time.

Jamelia told Refinery29: "As a young woman, I didn’t embrace my natural texture because I didn’t see anyone else doing it; there was a lack of representation around me and in popular culture.

"During the early days of my career success, it felt normal to conform to what I now know are Western beauty standards on stage, leading to straightening my hair and erasing any hint of my hair in its natural form."

Jamelia, 42, has taken the lead in Shea Moisture's groundbreaking campaign, 'Same Roots, New Rules,' which aims to shed light on the enduring challenges faced by Black women with curly and wavy hair.

Through a heartfelt photo series, Jamelia and her teenage daughters proudly showcase their hair, symbolising a celebration of natural beauty.

The mother-of-four - who has daughters Teja, 22, Tiani, 18, True, five and Jream, 12 months - explained how becoming a parent helped her to embrace her natural look.

She added: "The biggest influence in helping me love and appreciate my natural hair more has been becoming a mother.

"It was very important for me that my daughters have a more positive relationship with their hair and embrace their natural hair textures from an early age."