Dolly Parton tries to be "careful" with the kind of cosmetic work she has done.

The 77-year-old country music legend has been under the knife a number of times throughout her career but explained that she tries not to "overdo it" in case things go wrong.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show', she said: "I always say, 'Just find the best doctors. You’ve just got to be very careful not to overdo it because you never know, anytime you go under the knife you could come out looking not good. I try to do just little bits at a time - I don’t do like really big stuff. I do fillers, Botox … only when I have to do something a little more, and even then, I try to be careful."

Meanwhile, the 'Jolene' hitmaker has been married to Carl Thomas Dean since 1966 and went on to reveal that she began sleeping with her makeup on in case she had to leave the house during an emergency in the middle of the night but these days goes to bed completely bade up because she doesn't want to look like a "hag" for her husband.

She said: "I started sleeping with my makeup on, partly because of the earthquakes. I thought, 'I'm not heading out on the streets without makeup in case there are cameras out there! I'm going to be ready to go! I don't want to go to bed looking like a hag with Carl."

The '9 to 5' star recently revealed that when it comes to her famous hairdos, she must have at least one wig for every day of the year.

She said: "Once somebody asked me, 'How many wigs do you have?' I said, 'Well, I must have at least 365, because I wear one almost every day!'"