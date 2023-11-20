Jamie Lynn Spears is suing a home insurance company over hurricane damages.

The 32-year-old actress lives in Kentwood, Louisiana with her husband Jamie Watson, their five-year-old daughter Ivey, and 15-year-old Maddie - who she has with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge - and, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast, is suing company Progressive after she allegedly "suffered a loss" to her personal property because of the policy she had in place.

Court documents obtained by the outlet read: "As a result of Hurricane Ida, they suffered a loss to their personal property caused by a peril covered under the insurance policy. Progressive either negligently or intentionally failed to fairly and promptly adjust the damages suffered by the [couple], thus breaching the terms of the insurance policy and its obligations.

According to the outlet, the former 'Zoey 101' actress - who is the younger sister of pop superstar Britney Spears - is also claiming that as well as “monetary losses”, she and her family also suffered “pain and anguish" amid the disaster, which was the second-most damaging and intense hurricane in Louisiana on record.

At the time, Jamie Lynn took to social media to note now "heartbroken" she was about the destruction caused by the hurricane but was proud to see her hometown pull together amid the crisis.

She wrote on Instagram: "It’s been absolutely heartbreaking to see all of the devastation #HURRICANEIDA has caused to the place I love and call home, but it has warmed my heart so much to see all our neighbors here in Louisiana coming together to help each other during hard times like they ALWAYS have."