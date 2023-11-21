Leonardo DiCaprio wants to make "one more movie" before he turns 50.

The 49-year-old actor will hit the milestone in November 2024 and wants to follow up his starring role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' by stepping in front of the camera once again before celebrating the big birthday.

Speaking in a preview clip from his upcoming interview on 'Good Morning America', he said: "You know what? Just one more movie. One more movie."

During the interview with ABC News' Chris Connelly, the 'Titanic' star admitted he has "no idea" how so much time has passed over the course of his Hollywood career that he is suddenly gearing up to turn 50.

Chris said: "You're 49 years old. How the hell did that happen?"

Leonardo replied: "I have no idea. We were talking about our first interview, that may have been 30 years ago."

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actor was first spotted with model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, were first spotted together over the summer before being seen kissing at a Halloween party towards the end of last month and an insider recently claimed that things are "going well" between the pair.

A source told UsWeekly: "It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive. Vittoria is all he thinks about. He's completely smitten."

Just weeks before that, it was claimed that the 'Titanic' star and the brunette beauty were getting to know each other on a “deeper level”.

An insider told Page Six: “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeer level.”

Leo - who in recent years has dated the likes of Gigi Hadid, Georgia Fowler, and had a relationship with Camila Morrone from 2018 until 2022 - was first seen out in public with Vittoria during a steamy club outing in Ibiza, Spain, on 9 August.