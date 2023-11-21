Robbie Williams wanted to be a footballer.

The 49-year-old pop star shot to fame as part of Take That in the early 1990s and has since gone on to enjoy a massively successful career as a solo artist but revealed that he was "never good enough" to become a professional footballer as he would have wished and now knows he has the "best job" possible.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I was a left back. I was never good enough to be a pro but there was a longing to be something.

“But since middle age I know I’ve got the best job in the world. I’ve done Milan’s San Siro stadium where they’re all looking at me and every song I sing, I’m scoring a goal.”

The 'Angels' hitmaker is also full of admiration for 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' actor Rob McElhenney's takeover of Wrexham AFC - which has been chronicled in TV series 'Welcome To Wrexham', and who they helped guide to promotion to the English Football League with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood in the National League earlier this year.

Robbie said: "The Ryan Reynolds thing is intoxicating. It’s a beautiful story. It’s fascinating. It’s a fairytale."

Robbie went on to add that he would love to be able to get involved in something like that himself as he noted he would like to invest in his hometown team of Port Vale, in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent.

He said: "I’d like to be involved in something like that. My big love in football is Port Vale, a very small team in the UK, so somewhere down the line I’ll have something to do with."