Robbie Williams wants to invest in his home football team.

The former Take That singer, 49, has been a life-long fan of Port Vale in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, where he was raised, and if he pumped money into the club he’d be following in the footsteps of Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, as well as NFL star Tom Brady, who invested in Birmingham City.

Football fanatic Robbie was quoted by The Sun saying in the US: “The Ryan Reynolds thing is intoxicating. It’s a beautiful story. It’s fascinating. It’s a fairytale.

“I’d like to be involved in something like that. My big love in football is Port Vale, a very small team in the UK, so somewhere down the line I’ll have something to do with it.”

Robbie has already built a soccer pitch at his LA home and created his own team named after League One squad The Valiants, Los Angeles Vale FC, made up of his famous friends and expats.

The singer has been in the headlines for revelations about his mental health and drink and drug struggles in his new Netflix documentary, which his wife Ayda Field said left her wanting to give him a hug after she watched the show.

The 44-year-old actress also recently spoke out to insist she and Robbie Williams have sex and are “incredibly intimate”.

Ayda – who has children Teddy, 11, Charlie, nine, Coco, five, and Beau, three, with her 49-year-old singer husband – opened ip about their bedroom antics after Robbie earlier this year made headlines when he declared there was “no sex after marriage”.

She told the Sunday Times Style magazine about how he was joking: “When you have four young kids, intimacy evolves into something else.

“That doesn’t mean that we don't have sex or we’re not intimate. We do have sex and we are incredibly intimate.”

But Ayda added her family set-up means privacy is nearly non-existent in her home.

She said: “I can’t even go one day without at least one of my children coming in on me while I'm peeing."

Robbie had told The Sun: “Everyone knows there is no sex after marriage.”

Ayda also said about her chaotic family life: “Having four children, eight dogs and two cats is as hectic as it sounds.

“You just surrender to chaos. Once it’s four (kids) you’ve lost – there’s no control.

“I’ve embraced the noise, the mess. I feel imbalanced most of the time with all of it, but I’m pretty balanced in that thought.

“You give birth to a child and then it's wrapped in mum guilt. It’s like the placenta you can’t see.”