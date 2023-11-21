Paris Hilton has claimed she and Britney Spears "created the selfie".

The 42-year-old reality star has credited herself and the 'Toxic' hitmaker with the "iconic invention" back in 2006 as she shared a string of selfie style photos from back in the day.

She captioned the post on Instagram: "17 years ago, Britney and I created the selfie!

"Tag me in your most epic selfies to celebrate the most iconic invention."

She even doubled down on X - formerly known as Twitter - by asking fans what they've done with her innovation.

She wrote: "In the 2000s, I invented the selfie. What have you done with my invention since then?!"

Back in 2017, the heiress and socialite noted she was even taking selfies with disposable cameras long before they became a trend.

She told W Magazine: “If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it.

“I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera.”

Meanwhile, Paris recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Carter Reum - who she married in Los Angeles on November 11, 2021) - and her man showered her with gifts to mark the occasion.

She recently told Entertainment Tonight: "He is just the most romantic man in the world, so he planned this whole day with all these gorgeous roses everywhere and all this Chanel - got me all my new favourite purses and jewellery and a beautiful diamond necklace."

The 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker also posted a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram.

Alongside some throwback snaps from their wedding day, Paris wrote: "Before 2021, 11:11 was just my favorite time of day [star emojis] Now it's the anniversary of one of the best days of my life [heart emojis] Happy 2 year anniversary my love! [heart emojis] Thank you for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day. [queen emoji] So happy and grateful for this beautiful life we are building together Love you so much Dada (sic)"