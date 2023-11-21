Paul Walker's brother wishes he could tell him "how much of an impact" he had on people around the world.

The 'Fast and Furious' actor died in a car crash at the age of 40 on November 30, 2013, and a decade on his brother Cody has revealed what he would say to his late sibling if he was still alive today.

He told People: "It’s unbelievable that it’s been nearly 10 years, because it doesn’t feel like it.

"I wish I could tell you how much you’re missed and how much of an impact you made on the lives of not only members of your family, but people around the world.

"This year we named my third child Paul Barrett Walker. We just held him and looked at him and thought about it. I felt it was right to honor you and the family name."

He also wants to tell Paul about his daughter Meadow, and how he would be "so proud of her".

He continued: "I want you to know that Meadow has grown to be such a beautiful young lady who has grabbed the torch and has done a wonderful job creating her foundation to preserve our oceans in honor of you.

"She’s pursuing a career [in modeling] that’s extremely difficult, but she’s finding her own way. You’d be so proud of her. You were so proud of her."

He noted his brother didn't realise "the impact" he made, and that legacy is still growing.

Cody said: "You did not realize the impact that you made.

"I meet fans all over the world putting on live car events called FuelFest, and I’ve been told by complete strangers: 'I was in a very dark place. Because of those movies and your brother’s love for cars and the person he was, it gave me a purpose in my life.'

"Your legacy is continuing, and the organization that you created, Reach Out WorldWide, is still helping people all over the world.

"You’d always say, 'Be good.' It just meant be a decent person. You didn’t care if someone was the bellhop or some big CEO or other famous person. You treated everybody the same."