Developers for 'The Simpsons: Hit and Run' are "perplexed" as to why the game never got a sequel.

The action-adventure game was a hit upon its release in 2003, and developed a cult following that continues to this day.

Initially, early production had begun on a sequel to 'Hit and Run' at Radical Entertainment, though it was cancelled shortly after.

Recently, Executive producer John Melchior and designer Darren Evenson voiced their annoyance that a sequel to the title was never made.

During an interview with Ben Hanson, which was posted to the MinnMaxx YouTube channel, John was asked why the sequel was never released, to which he replied: "I don't know. It was a five-game deal for less money than I think Vivendi paid for the first game.

"He was just like, 'I don't understand. I gave it to you on a silver platter. Why aren't you just saying yes and doing these games?' It was just a really bizarre decision. I'll never understand it. Most people on the production level never understood it.

"This was going to be a franchise, no doubt in anybody's mind."

Darren agreed and added the team felt like it was a "no-brainer" to begin developing further titles in the series.

He said: "It was a no-brainer; it was like, 'Well of course we're going to be doing this. The stars are aligned, we're treading down this path.' And then it was just like, 'Huh, I guess we're not.'"

In 2005, EA signed a contract that gave them the exclusive rights to develop games set in 'The Simpsons' universe, completely dashing John's dream of making a 'Hit and Run' sequel.

He lamented: "It was sad because there was no momentum loss between the shipping of this game and the work being done on the sequel."