Volkswagen's first fully-owned EV battery plant is up and running in China.

The local government said on Tuesday (21.11.23) that mass production of VW's electric packs will start at the end of 2023 at the plant in eastern Anhui province's capital city Hefei.

It comes after the plant received a juicy investment of 1.5 billion yuan ($208.01 million).

In May, Hyundai spent $5.5 billion on its first EV-only plant in Georgia.

The automobile makers received a further £1 billion from suppliers to build the Savannah plant solely for Electric Vehicle (EV) and battery production.

Construction will start in early 2023, with the aim of production commencing in 2025.

The plan is to produce 300,000 vehicles each year, with up to six models produced by 2028, though it's not known which ones.

The new plant will also offer 8,100 jobs, Automotive News reported.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp commented: “The future of transportation is in the Peach State as we announce the largest project in our state’s history — delivering high-quality jobs on the leading edge of mobility to hardworking Georgians."