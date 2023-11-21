Lana Del Rey is "definitely not in love" right now.

The 38-year-old pop star revealed that her most recent relationship came to a "shocking" end but the idea of dating again hasn't entered her head for several months although she admitted it probably will come up again in the near future.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "We had some fights over this house, a couple people. They didn’t get it…I feel like even the most chill guy doesn’t really want to chill here. Sadly, part of you knows … that ain’t it.… That one shocked me. I won’t name names and whatever, but that one really shocked me, that person. That was actually the end of a relationship.

"I’m definitely not in love right now. No. Absolutely not in love. Have been, but no. Well, I’ll tell you. It hasn’t crossed my mind in the last five months on the road or here yet. But give it a week. My history, sure, it’s coming for me at some point. Yeah. It would be interesting if it didn’t. It would be interesting if it didn’t."

The 'Video Games' hitmaker was then asked if she could imagine a life "without commitment to romantic love" and noted that she would have to feel "stronger" in herself to feel a need to experience such a thing.

She said: "I think I would have to get my orientation toward where I want to be geographically stronger in my solar plexus, like a knowingness there, before I could tune into a stronger desire romantically. Because if you don’t feel a connection necessarily to the pavement you’re walking on, the love thing stays over there.

"I have a big old home inside. That’s the whole thing. It’s warm in here. There’s a huge hearth in here. If I had to peer right inside my heart, it’s really big. And it’s really hot and warm. But it can be icy though. I’m not afraid of a fight. I’ll go from zero to 100 real fast, but that’s what you can do when you’re at home with yourself. You can fight fast, love fast, all that stuff…it’s inconvenient to be in touch with yourself. It really is."