Wayne Rooney "couldn't be bothered" to meet Jay-Z.

The 38-year-old former footballer - who has been married to TV star Coleen since 2008 - was attending Glastonbury in 2011 when rapper Jay-Z requested to meet him but when his wife called him to get him to come over, he refused because he was hungover.

Speaking to Vernon Kay in an upcoming clip from 'Tracks of My Years' on Radio 2, Coleen explained: "We got to the Sunday, we’d been there since the Thursday, and we were fortunate to have a connection to get side of stage.

"So we went over - well I say we, me and the girls - because Wayne was a bit delicate by the Sunday and wasn’t in any mood to be walking over to the main stage at this point.

"So I went over with the girls and he said he’d follow us over.'

"We were in a seated area backstage and Jay-Z comes over and he says, ‘Nice to meet you. Where’s your husband?’

"I was like, ‘He’s coming over in a minute’.

“So I got on the phone and I was like ‘You need to get over here now,’ and he went, ‘I can’t be bothered’."

Coleen - who has Kai, 13, Klay, 10, Kit, seven, and five-year-old Cass with her husband - went on to add that she was left mortified because he had probably scuppered her chances of meeting Jay-Z's superstar wife Beyonce by not coming over to them,

She said: "I was like, ‘No, you need to come over’. He went, ‘I don’t think I can’. I was like, ‘No please, it’s our only chance to get to meet Beyonce. You need to be here’. I never met her. I met Jay-Z and he was lovely. He regretted it but we had a great time. It was the next morning, he was like, ‘Oh I do regret not going over’."