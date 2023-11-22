Princess Eugenie's relationship with food has been difficult due to comments made about her appearance.

The 33-year-old royal - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York - has struggled with negative comments about her body and outfit choices being in the public eye, but moving to Portugal was a huge relief because she could dress how she wanted, and no one would notice her.

Speaking on Jessie and Lennie Ware's 'Table Manners' podcast, she said of always having to look immaculate and being criticised: "I think that definitely has caused a couple of issues around food, you know, for me, in terms of my relationship with that, or my relationship with having to look a certain way because it's always like, That was not a nice outfit, or she looked terrible there. I guess everybody has that if you're in the public eye. I guess within our family, it happens at that perfect age where you're, you know, 13 years old and you've got that dorky bowl haircut and you're a bit chubby and you know, all the boys are bullying you, and all that kind of stuff. It's just, you know when all you need is reassurance that you're going in the right direction and you get like the opposite. This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not a care. No one cares."

Elsewhere, Eugenie - who has August, two, and five-month-old Ernest, with husband Jack Brooksbank - says her uncle, King Charles, 75, and cousin, the Prince of Wales, 41, are not going to intentionally try to "modernise" the Royal Family during their reigns.

She explained: "I think with each change it's less about modernising and more about becoming one with what the monitor believes in. And I think my uncle and my cousin are amazing examples of that for the future. And the way they've been brought up and the work they believe in. It's not like they're thinking, God, we're going to modernise it. It's just to say they're moving with their belief systems and what the world believes."

