Matt Bomer turned down playing Ken in 'Barbie'.

Despite auditioning to play the doll in Greta Gerwig's live-action blockbuster based on the famous Mattel dolls Barbie and Ken, the 46-year-old star rejected the part, “choosing not to spend extensive time away from his family."

He told Vanity Fair magazine: “I recorded it on my own, played a bunch of different Kens — and I dressed differently for all of them.

“I recorded the lines of the other person’s dialogue on my recorder and then gave myself space to respond.”

Ryan Gosling, 43, played stereotypical Ken in the movie and Margot Robbie, 33, played the main Barbie.

Other Kens were played by Simu Liu, Chris Taylor, Tom Stourton, Rob Brydon, John Cena, Scott Evans, and Ncuti Gatwa.

Luke Macfarlane, 43, also revealed he was being considered for Ken.

However, landing the role of Charlie in 'Platonic' got in the way.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Yeah, the timing couldn't work out for both. I'm not trying to sound boastful. It was a small, little part, but I've never been part of some beautiful, big, cool thing like that. It would have been cool to be able to do both."

Amy Schumer, 42, and Anne Hathaway, 41, were initially in talks with Sony and Mattel to star in a 'Barbie' film with a whole other story.

Amy admitted she was totally "bummed" to drop out of the movie, even though she had been targeted by trolls in the wake of her casting, an online attack which she laughed off with her usual wit.

In a statement, she said: "Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to 'Barbie' due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."