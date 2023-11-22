Sarah Paulson has revealed Matthew Perry helped her out when she "desperately" needed a job.

The 'American Horror Story' star knew the 'Friends' actor thought her pal Amanda Peet and he offered to run lines with her in a parking lot before she auditioned for a role in his show 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip' in a bid to clinch her the part because she really needed some work.

During an appearance on 'The View', she explained: "I was at a particular place in my career where I needed that job very desperately and he, because of his friendship with Amanda Peet, who was my best friend at the time, who was also on the show, they had done a movie together called 'The Whole Nine Yards'.

"So he asked me to meet him in the parking lot for my final audition, and I got in his car and he ran the whole scene with me multiple times so that I could have a leg up on the other performer. And I did get the job! So, I sort of credit him with taking that extra time, and he absolutely did not need to do that."

Sarah landed the role of Harriet Hayes and worked with Matthew on the show from 2006 until 2007 opposite Matthew who played the lead role of Matt Albie She went on to heap praise on the actor - who died last month aged 54 - calling him kind and generous.

She added: "[He was] one of the most generous people on the planet. He was just the kind of person that if you made him laugh or if you made him smile, you felt like you had really arrived.

"I had the great pleasure of making him laugh a couple of times and it made me feel really good. He's a wonderful guy."