'Ahsoka' director Dave Filoni is now overseeing the creative process all 'Star Wars' projects.

The writer, director and producer delighted fans with his recent Disney+ series, and now he has been officially named as the chief creative officer at Lucasfilms, working alongside studio president Kathleen Kennedy and head of development Carrie Beck.

He told Vanity Fair: "Now I’m what’s called chief creative officer of Lucasfilm.

“In the past, in a lot of projects I would be brought into, I would see it after it had already developed a good ways.”

The trio will help create and shape the next generation of films and shows set in the 'Star Wars' galaxy, and Filoni steps into the role after years working on the franfhise from 'Rebels' to 'The Mandalorian'.

He added: “In this new role, it’s opened up to basically everything that’s going on.

"When we’re planning the future of what we’re doing now, I’m involved at the inception phase.”

When it comes to his process, he insisted he won't be "telling people what to do", but he will try to "help them tell the best story", describing it as "a Jedi Council".

He was mentored by 'Star Wars' creator George Lucas himself, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo - who plays Sabine Wren in 'Ahsoka' - pointed to his wealth of experience.

She said: “You just learn a lot from Dave in general, I think. I know that he’s traditional in the sense of how he learned so much from George.

"He has these pillars of storytelling that are dear to him, and then everything else can be untraditional.”

The big development comes after Taika Waititi confirmed his is "still developing" his 'Star Wars' movie, but he's in no rush.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "At the moment, I'm still developing something with them.

"Like me, they have a lot of projects going on. I think they're gonna push it until I finish these other projects.

"I've got about four other scripts that I'm trying to finish. My thing is I want to take my time with that and get it right. I don't want to rush this movie."