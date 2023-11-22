Games insider Jason Schreier insists that the ‘Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic’ (KOTOR) remake is still in active development.

Jason, who has a good track record when it comes to gaming leaks, and even revealed the KOTOR remake was in development before Sony officially announced it in 2021, emphasised that the game was not cancelled.

In a X post, he wrote: “Can't say whether the KOTOR Remake will ever actually *come out*, but yes, two people from Saber Interactive tell me they're still on it, despite recent rumors that nobody is working on the game. (Saber took the project from Aspyr last year, as Bloomberg reported then)”.

Fellow games leaker Jeff Grubb, who has also been following the development of the KOTOR remake, said that he was happy about the news, but emphasised that he did not believe the game would be released.

The insider claimed that Sony, who were funding the project, were unhappy with it, and were still looking to pull the plug on it.

He explained in a post on the social media site: “I'm happy to hear this. Like I said -- this game is *very* unlikely to happen without a partner like Sony. And Sony seems to want nothing to do with it now. Maybe someone at Saber gets this together to pitch to someone else.”

Jeff had previously sent the ‘Star Wars’ fanbase into a frenzy when he alleged that the game had effectively been dropped.

He wrote on the social media platform: “I just want to clear it up, this game is not being worked on right now, just full stop. This game is not being worked on in any way, at any studio.”

All of the drama stemmed from Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors refusing to comment on KOTOR when he was asked about its status at an earnings call last week.

He said: “I notice that anything I say to this becomes a headline, so that is my only comment.”

As fans began to declare the game was ‘dead’, many missed that KOTOR still appeared on the company’s up-to-date list of games that were still in active development in their interim report, essentially confirming that the title was not cancelled.