King Charles has joked he regrets not developing the “Gangnam Style” when he visited South Korea.

The monarch, 75, made the gag as he was joined by Queen Camilla, 76, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 41, at a banquet in Buckingham Palace featuring South Korean pop stars on Tuesday. (21.11.23)

Charles raised a giggle from guests when he joked about the 2012 worldwide hit record ‘Gangnam Style’ by by Psy to 117 VIPs in the palace ballroom, saying:

“Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style.”

Diners at the event included the new Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, South Korean football star Cho So-hyun and four-piece K-Pop group Blackpink – who have been hailed as the “biggest girl band on the globe”.

Charles, who visited Korea in 1993, said about the group: “I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, better known collectively as Blackpink, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience.

“I can only admire how they can prioritise these vital issues, as well as being global superstars.”

Charles also spoke briefly in Korean during his address, and compared the success of British exports James Bond and The Beatles to Korea’s ‘Squid Game’ TV show – which became a Netflix smash – and K-Pop boyband BTS.

Speaking of the 1,000-plus Britons who were killed in the Korean War in the 1950s, the king added: “All those who fought for the survival of your fledgling republic are in admiration of what your country has become.”

The royals rolled out the red carpet for the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and First Lady Kim Keon-hee on their State Visit, with Prince William, 41, and Princess Catherine sharing a cosy moment as they wrapped their arms around each other’s backs as they walked through Buckingham Palace’s Picture Gallery.

Catherine earlier wore a £3,000 red cape and a pair of Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond oval drop earrings at the Horse Guards Parade for the ceremonial welcome, and put on the Strathmore Rose Tiara for the banquet – which has

not been worn by a member of the royal family for around 70 years.

Charles’ grandmother used to wear it in the 1930s, but less so after she became Queen in 1936.

William’s ceremonial dress included a white tie and four medals, with his Order of the Garter Star and Order of the Thistle Star.

The King wore his Grand Order of Mugunghwa sash, star and badge, which was presented by the Korean president when they swapped gifts over lunch.

He also wore the Garter Star and the Thistle Star, which belonged to the Queen Mother.