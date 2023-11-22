Katherine Heigl has launched a wellness brand with her husband Josh Kelley.

The actress and the musician - who have been married since 2007 - have founded a company called New Lane Mercantile which is inspired by their home in the mountains of Utah and sells products including crystals, homeware, fragrances and skincare as well as knitted accessories like hats and socks.

The 'Grey's Anatomy' star initially started the online store to sell her art and raise money for charity, but has now decided to take it in a different direction. A statement posted on the website explained: "At New Lane Road Mercantile, we envision a world where every purchase becomes a meaningful act of compassion and connection. I started the shop as a means of selling my original art and graphic designs to raise funds for the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation. Founded by my mother Nancy and me to significantly make a difference in the lives of the abandoned, neglected, and abused companion animals in our country.

"I decided to expand the store to include my passion for all things lovely, healing, useful, and inspiring. I have curated from crafters with an eye for excellence and a heart dedicated to giving back."

The statement went on to explain the company's ethos, adding: "Over the last fifteen years, I have had the privilege of calling the Utah mountains my home, and through my experiences living here, I have found a certain peaceful presence I’m determined to share.

"The goods curated for New Lane Road Mercantile are meant to do just that by delighting each of your senses and inspiring you to create moments of peace and joy every day.

"It took moving to the mountains to inspire me to slow down and appreciate the moment. My goal is to take what I’ve learned and help inspire the same for you … without the life-altering move!"

The shop features a section dedicated to Katherine's top picks while another section features Josh's, which include hats, leather accessories and whiskey sets.