Adam Sandler's daughters hate seeing him kiss co-stars onscreen.

The 57-year-old actor is dad to Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, with wife Jackie and he's confessed the girls take issue with his smooches onset even though they are part of his job,

During an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', he explained: "When I have to kiss anybody, they’re not thrilled about that. My wife is always telling them, ‘It’s OK. It’s part of the job. Let daddy kiss'."

However, Adam revealed Sadie isn't too bothered about it these days but Sunny would regularly report his onscreen kisses to Jackie.

He added: "[Sadie is] always fine with it ... [But] Sunny would always be going over to my wife, saying, ‘You have to watch them. That’s not good. And I don’t like that'."

Both Sadie and Sunny have worked with their dad on his movie projects including Netflix film 'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah' and they're both keen to follow him into the entertainment industry.

Adam added: "They both like it [the entertainment industry], they both talk about it. I just want them to be happy and this is kind of stuff that they talk about. My older daughter wants to go to college for it and they’re both very good. They both think about it a lot and work hard at it, so we’ll see what happens.”

He recently opened up about the advice he gave to them both about navigating careers in the spotlight.

Adam told PEOPLE: "I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself. Don’t let too many people try to get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that’s all you can ask.”