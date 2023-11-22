Samsung has warned users about a potential data breach.

The tech giant conducted an investigation which found that some customers may have had their contact details taken after it emerged that hackers had gained access to their systems through an application used by the company.

In a warning to customers, Samsung said: “Based on our investigation, we have identified that the affected data may have included your name, phone number, address and email address. We want to assure you that the issue did not impact your password or financial information."

However, Samsung were quick to reassure that no financial data like banking or credit card details had been compromised during the incident.

In a statement to Bleeping Computer, Samsung added: "We were recently alerted to a cybersecurity incident, which resulted in the certain contact information of some Samsung UK e-store customers being unlawfully obtained.

"No financial data, such as bank or credit card details, or customer passwords, were impacted. The incident is limited to the UK and does not affect US customers, employees or retailer data."