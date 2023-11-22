Ubisoft has teased that development on their 'Prince of Persia' remake has passed an "important" milestone.

The classic video game franchise - centered around a series of action-adventure games focused on various incarnations of the eponymous Prince, set in ancient and medieval Persia - is being rebooted by the gaming giant and while they have so far remained coy about how the new version will pan out, they have now revealed an update on the project.

Ubisoft wrote on X: "As you know, the passionate team at @UbisoftMTL is reimagining this legendary story, and we are glad to announce today that the project has passed an important internal milestone and development is progressing. We look forward to sharing more in the future!"

Earlier this year, producer Jean-Francois Naud said fans "should not expect to hear more about the game this year but the game was initially announced in 2020 and has suffered numerous setbacks since then.

Last year, the company revealed that development will now be led by its Ubisoft Montréal studio, having previously been in the works by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai.

In a post on Twitter, Ubisoft wrote: “The development of Prince of Persia: the Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montréal, the very birth place of the epic Sands of Time trilogy.

“This decision is an important step and the team, building on the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver the best experience for this remake of an all-time classic, when it’s ready.”

Ubisoft spokesperson Antoine Leduc-Labelle also issued a statement to The Verge, revealing that the game is no longer targeting a release in the 2023 fiscal year.

He said: “We’re proud of the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Montreal will benefit from their learnings as the new team will continue the work to deliver a great remake. As such, we are no longer targeting a FY23 release anymore. Players will be updated on the project as the development is moving along.”