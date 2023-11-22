Kate Hudson has heaped praise on her “beautiful and inspiring” mum Goldie Hawn to mark the Hollywood veteran’s 78th birthday.

The ‘Almost Famous’ actress, 44, posted a carousel of images and videos on her Instagram on Tuesday (21.11.23) showing them on holidays and partying together to celebrate Goldie’s milestone.

She said alongside the post: “Happiest Birthday to the most fun, beautiful, and inspiring mother (star emojis.)

“We love you big time Gogo (party popper, cake and kissing face emojis.) Join me in using one word to describe what Gogo means to you and shout out a big HBD (present emoji.) My word for you today @goldiehawn is (star emoji) MAGNIFICENT (star emoji) .”

Kate added her mum is “a woman who is easy to celebrate”.

Among Kate’s videos was one of Goldie dancing on a boat on a sunshine holiday and another showing them decoration a Christmas tree, as well as walking the red carpet.

On Mother’s Day in May, Kate thanked Goldie for letting her have “freedom” and “be wild” whilst growing up.

She gushed: “My Mama didn’t wait around to get the perfect pic. In fact she has few pics of all of us together because she let us run around and be in the moment.

“The ones she does are always a little silly, a little blurry, half smiles, half cries, chocolate faces and unbrushed hair,” she wrote on Instagram.

“She gave us freedom, let us be wild, loved us endlessly and we got the pictures to prove it. I love you Mama. Happy Mothers Day! @goldiehawn.”

And in March, Kate publicly rushed to her mum’s defence after the ‘Private Benjamin’ actress was branded “difficult” and “complicated” in Hollywood.

She said on the ‘Let’s Talk off Camera with Kelly Ripa’ podcast: “She had to really fight for a lot of these movies to be made (and) was seen by a lot of people as difficult and complicated because she had a point of view… she really was just trying to say, ‘Hey guys we should probably relook at the script’ … And that is considered complicated. Especially in the ’70s and ’80s in Hollywood.”

Along with Kate, Goldie has son Oliver, 47, with ex-husband Bill Hudson, 74, who the actress was married to from 1976 to 1982.

She also has son Wyatt, 37, with her long-time partner Kurt Russell, 72.