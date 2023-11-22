Christina Hendricks finds love "terrifying".

The former 'Mad Men' star - who was married to actor Geoffrey Arend for 10 years until they split in 2019 - got engaged to cameraman George Bianchini earlier this year after two years together and she realised he was the one because of how "safe" she felt around him.

She told People magazine: “Love is terrifying — it's really, really scary.

"I didn't want to be apart from him. I realized that as those days were building up, I still wanted to be with him every single day, that I felt safe and loved, and it felt just right to me.”

The 48-year-old actress has yet to set a wedding date with her partner yet, but they know they will be exchanging vows in New Orleans because they love the "vibrant and sexy" vibe of the city.

Christina said: “It will be very festive, because we love New Orleans. I've gone there for years throughout my life, and I just think it's one of the greatest American cities. I love that it has its own cuisine, architecture, music and spirit. It's just a very vibrant and sexy city.”

Christina and George got engaged after they "proposed to each other", with each popping the question in different but "simple" ways.

The 'Buccaneers' star explained: “There's so much pressure on men to do some grand gesture, and they don't know what's right or what's wrong.

So we read some articles about people proposing to each other, and we said, ‘Why don’t we do that?' He went first, and then five or six days later, I did mine. They were both sweet and simple. We both said, ‘Please don’t shoot something out of a rocket. Don’t get an airplane involved.’ "

George makes Christina feel like "a million bucks" and she loves that they have so much in common.

She gushed: "We always want to do the same things. We love the same kind of places, the same food, the same music, the same sense of humour. He just keeps me smiling, and he always tells me that I can do whatever I set my heart to and that he believes in me.”