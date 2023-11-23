Kellan Lutz thinks Robert Pattinson will be an "amazing" dad.

The 'Lighthouse' actor's partner, Suki Waterhouse, revealed earlier this week she is pregnant with their first child and his 'Twilight Saga' co-star - who has Ashtyn, two, and 15-month-old Kasen with wife Brittany - couldn't be happier for the couple.

Kellan told The Messenger: "He's just such a funny dude. I know he's going to be amazing at it.

"It's a beautiful thing. You know, something just switches for men and women once you hit that, and you get these instincts that come out. So I'm excited for him and Suki."

The 38-year-old star suggested the couple should follow his lead and have two children because he thinks they have a "really cool" family set up.

He said: "Having a son and a daughter, I'm a huge fan of not being outnumbered because children need parents, and they need love.

"I'll have daughter-and-dad dates, and then I'll have son-and-dad dates, and we'll swap, and then we have days where we're all together. And it's just really cool."

Suki - who has been in a relationship with movie star Robert since 2018 - announced the news during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City over the weekend by opening her coat and flashing her baby bump the audience.

She pointed to her bump as she told the crowd: "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on ... I'm not sure if it's working."

The 'Daisy Jones and the Six' actor later took to Instagram to show off her baby bump in a series of photos celebrating her trip to Mexico.

She captioned her post: "Thank you for such a beautiful time in mexico!"